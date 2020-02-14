Vail Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company to shutter all North American mountains
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () All North American ski mountains operated by the continent's biggest resort companies, Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, will close Sunday for at least a week -- a dramatic move that comes just days after resorts vowed to remain open as the coronavirus spreads through the state.
Vail Resorts, operator of Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone ski areas in Colorado, and 37 resorts globally, will cease operations for a week beginning Sunday at all its North American mountain resorts and stores, the company’s CEO announced Saturday.