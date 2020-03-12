Global  

Report: Pistons’ Christian Wood Third NBA Player Positive For Coronavirus

CBS 2 Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Wood is not reportedly showing symptoms.
News video: Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive

Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive 00:19

 An NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Reports: Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for virus [Video]

Reports: Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for virus

According to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski, Pistons forward Christian Wood tested positive for COVID-19.

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is 2nd NBA player to test positive for coronavirus: report


Chicago S-T

Second Jazz player, Arsenal coach test positive

Donovan Mitchell has become the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus while Arsenal have shut their training facility.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsyReutersBBC NewsJust Jared

