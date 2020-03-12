Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Hoboken, New Jersey > U.S. city Hoboken announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to coronavirus

U.S. city Hoboken announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The U.S. city of Hoboken, across the Hudson River from New York City, on Saturday announced a night curfew starting March 16 and ordered bars and restaurants to conduct only delivery services amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Costa Mesa Bars, Restaurants Still Packed On Friday Night Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Costa Mesa Bars, Restaurants Still Packed On Friday Night Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 02:27

 But in Costa Mesa, restaurants and bars on Friday night were elbow-to-elbow with diners.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greece extends coronavirus shutdown to coffee shops, bars, museums and restaurants [Video]

Greece extends coronavirus shutdown to coffee shops, bars, museums and restaurants

Authorities in Greece have extended measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, shutting down shops, cafes, bars, malls and restaurants. Libraries, museums, archeological sites and sports venues..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:21Published
Local businesses start to feel impact of coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Local businesses start to feel impact of coronavirus outbreak

The impact of the coronavirus is being felt in Kansas City, from hospitals to restaurants and stores.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hoboken, New Jersey announces curfew over coronavirus

Hoboken, New Jersey announces curfew over coronavirusBars and restaurants in the city have also been ordered to shut to allow emergency services to focus on coronavirus-related calls. ;
Jerusalem Post

More on the city’s St. Patrick’s Day restrictions on bars and restaurants

City officials have sent letters to owners of bars, clubs and restaurants outlining the steps they want them to take to limit social interaction Saturday night...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

WonkPorn

WonkPorn U.S. city Hoboken announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to coronavirus… https://t.co/lxDR9FeYnN 17 minutes ago

ZafarNilou

Nilou Zafar Bakhtiar U.S. city Hoboken announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to coronavirus https://t.co/QZgD1BqYYD 2 hours ago

BNN_Breaking

Breaking News 🇸🇴 US city Hoboken announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to COVID-19 https://t.co/i6jIZezfL9 2 hours ago

semprecontro

semprecontro U.S. city Hoboken announces night curfew, restricts service in... https://t.co/2JnLaWlane 2 hours ago

CRodrod12

Srodrod RT @USRealityCheck: U.S. city Hoboken announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to coronavirus The U.S. city of Ho… 2 hours ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 U.S. city Hoboken announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to coronavirus The U.S. city o… https://t.co/jR6YqZdBEl 2 hours ago

ritareal

Rita Real Police state - and we'll tell you who to vote for after we take your guns https://t.co/MCeik4iomp 3 hours ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews U.S. city Hoboken announces night curfew, restricts service in bars, restaurants due to coronavirus #US | #RTGNews 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.