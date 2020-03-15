Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > US airports swamped as coronavirus screening stalls returns from Europe

US airports swamped as coronavirus screening stalls returns from Europe

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Thousands of travelers returning from Europe crowded terminals at several U.S. airports Saturday night in cramped, hours-long lines amid newly implemented heightened coronavirus screening.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: US airports in disarray over screening

Travellers returning from Europe queue for hours as new health screening measures are introduced.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deenie7940

Deenie US airports swamped as virus screening stalls returns https://t.co/Uz9ZFtXdhy 3 minutes ago

Locou9

Locou RT @thomaskaine5: US airports swamped as virus screening stalls returns https://t.co/d82bnG0U3t 7 minutes ago

kvartovertolv

quarterpast12 US airports swamped as virus screening stalls returns https://t.co/Z5UUnAEwpL 11 minutes ago

terracotta05

Constantino Republican US airports swamped as coronavirus screening stalls returns from Europe https://t.co/iILNMv59g9 11 minutes ago

LoveUSAAmerica

Deplorable Jim Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, angry about the long waits for airport passengers to undergo medical screening: “Full… https://t.co/eQk69fFdf9 19 minutes ago

lowinfovoters

Well Informed Voters #1stworldproblems US airports swamped as coronavirus screening stalls returns from Europe https://t.co/f2XzwS4IyN 20 minutes ago

Real_America_1

Real America #TheResistance Another crisis created by @realDonaldTrump because of poor planning and refusal to foresee reality. #CoronaVirusUSA… https://t.co/POSRJLPCpU 20 minutes ago

MirMGreg

Mirimgreg 🗽🌊🇨🇺🇺🇸🌎🔬⚖️✍🏻📚 RT @redwhiskeypete: I saw this on many news feeds even Fox is reporting this. Just another day in the Trump world. https://t.co/Caal4IQWeQ 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.