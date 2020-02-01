Coronavirus updates: Chaos at U.S. airports as screenings cause delays

Global  

CBS News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Passengers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport waited upward of four hours in winding lines, eliciting criticism from elected Illinois officials.
