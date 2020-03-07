Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Davie Residents On Edge After 6 NSU Students Studying Abroad Test Positive For Coronavirus

Davie Residents On Edge After 6 NSU Students Studying Abroad Test Positive For Coronavirus

cbs4.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Davie residents are on edge after Nova Southeastern University announced six students in the school's study abroad program tested positive for the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: NSU: 6 Students Who Studied Abroad In Ireland Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

NSU: 6 Students Who Studied Abroad In Ireland Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus 02:58

 CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the growing concern of community spread in Broward County.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Many Boston Area Colleges Opt To Hold Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]

Many Boston Area Colleges Opt To Hold Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Fears

Boston College, Northeastern College, Boston University and Harvard University are just a few of the colleges that are asking students to study online.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:12Published
Pennsylvania Announces 9th Presumed Positive Coronavirus Case In Montgomery County, Brings State Total To 15 [Video]

Pennsylvania Announces 9th Presumed Positive Coronavirus Case In Montgomery County, Brings State Total To 15

The additional presumed positive cases include two residents from Bucks County and one from Montgomery County.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Two nursing home residents in British Columbia test positive for coronavirus

Two residents at a long-care facility in British Columbia with no recent travel history have tested positive for the new coronavirus infection, making it...
Reuters

Two Sydney schools closed after students diagnosed with coronavirus

Students have been sent home from two Sydney schools after students tested positive for coronavirus.
The Age


Tweets about this

HeadleyIi

Richard N Headley II RT @CBSMiami: Davie residents are on edge after Nova Southeastern University announced six students in the school's study abroad program te… 38 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Davie residents are on edge after Nova Southeastern University announced six students in the school's study abroad… https://t.co/nu8nhmXYKK 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.