Chaos at U.S. airports as screenings cause delays

CBS News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports on the coronavirus' impact on travel worldwide.
News video: Trump Defends Airport Delays: 'We Are Doing Very Precise Medical Screenings'

Trump Defends Airport Delays: 'We Are Doing Very Precise Medical Screenings' 00:49

 President Trump defended delays at various airports.

Coronavirus updates: Chaos at U.S. airports as screenings cause delays

Passengers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport waited upward of four hours in winding lines, eliciting criticism from elected Illinois officials.
CBS News

U.S. travelers asked for patience amid chaos, long lines at airports

U.S. officials appealed for patience on Sunday as travelers returning to the United States over the weekend were met by long lines and massive delays at major...
Reuters

