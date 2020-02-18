Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump ‘Strongly Considering’ Full Pardon For Michael Flynn

Trump ‘Strongly Considering’ Full Pardon For Michael Flynn

Daily Caller Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Trump claims FBI and Justice Department lost documents related to Flynn
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn

Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn 00:38

 President Trump tweeted about Michael Flynn.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump’s Pardon Problem [Video]

Trump’s Pardon Problem

Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, issued a warning to President Donald Trump after he doled out pardons and commuted sentences for friends and allies.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published
Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken [Video]

Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump considering 'full pardon' for disgraced ex-aide Michael Flynn

Donald Trump has revealed he is considering a "full pardon" for Michael Flynn, his first national security adviser, who admitted making false statements to the...
Independent Also reported by •CTV NewsUSATODAY.comMediaiteReutersBelfast TelegraphCBS NewsFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

debraco18403408

debra cole RT @thehill: Trump "strongly considering" full pardon for Flynn https://t.co/ad4e2YJ3Oj https://t.co/WmQXlpvo4q 3 seconds ago

dude_america

EL Grande Dude America RT @NevadaElJefe: President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - He is "Strongly Considering a Full Pa… 7 seconds ago

Boabbysam

M.Savagefan RT @Kimbraov1: President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - Says He is "Strongly Considering a Full… 8 seconds ago

Bitcoin_Win

Bitcoin Warrior RT @RWPUSA: Michael Flynn: another man who knows too much. Michael Flynn: Trump says he is 'strongly considering' full pardon of former na… 12 seconds ago

FalconTigerAU

The FalconTiger @MSNBC That kinda fun. Can I try? NEW: Amid the new Taco Bell menu item the 'Triplelupa', President Trump says he… https://t.co/XTQ2wwfKAP 13 seconds ago

Dairydoll

Billie Bates RT @gatewaypundit: President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - Says He is "Strongly Considering a F… 14 seconds ago

D_Anon63

D_Anon63⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @readyletsgo27: This was a setup from the very beginning. Pardon @GenFlynn now. This man and his family have suffered long enough. Presi… 15 seconds ago

mcghee19842

charlene mcghee RT @SethAbramson: FLYNN'S JUDGE 🔹️"[Flynn secretly working for Turkey] undermines everything this flag over here stands for." 🔹️"This cri… 22 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.