'It Will Overwhelm the Healthcare System': Governor Cuomo Asks Federal Government To Step In To Aid COVID-19 Response

Gothamist Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
'It Will Overwhelm the Healthcare System': Governor Cuomo Asks Federal Government To Step In To Aid COVID-19 ResponseOne data scientist projects that New York will  begin running out of hospital beds by early April. [ more › ]
Trump denies ‘mixed message’ claim by Cuomo on federal government response to coronavirus

President Trump took to Twitter early Monday to call out Governor Andrew Cuomo over an interview where the  New York Democrat blamed the administration of...
FOXNews.com

bdhowald

Brian Howald RT @GwynneFitz: 'It Will Overwhelm the Healthcare System': Governor Cuomo Asks Federal Government To Step In To Aid COVID-19 Response https… 4 minutes ago

LoriCorpuz

Lori Corpuz RT @balajis: This is a smart MD in New Jersey, part-time trader. Was skeptical of virus before encountering it and treating COVID19 patient… 5 minutes ago

calliedudek

Callie West RT @BriMalaskaWNWO: Acton says these measures are all to not overwhelm the healthcare system. She says that 200,000 ICU beds will likely be… 7 minutes ago

BriMalaskaWNWO

Bri Malaska Acton says these measures are all to not overwhelm the healthcare system. She says that 200,000 ICU beds will likel… https://t.co/oLtr9N9DQR 10 minutes ago

nicolelinderrr

Nicole ♡ RT @AngelaReighard: Acton once again shows why Ohio needs to be in the blue on the pandemic curve to not overwhelm our healthcare system. S… 11 minutes ago

AngelaReighard

Angela Reighard Acton once again shows why Ohio needs to be in the blue on the pandemic curve to not overwhelm our healthcare syste… https://t.co/kDyW1vz2Hj 14 minutes ago

GwynneFitz

Gwynne Hogan 'It Will Overwhelm the Healthcare System': Governor Cuomo Asks Federal Government To Step In To Aid COVID-19 Respon… https://t.co/xo2H5vqdYA 14 minutes ago

tinah2751

Tina Herald RT @LeftYvonne: @DHS_Wolf I don't think you could be more incompetent if you tried. Instituting measures too late with no planning, no incr… 14 minutes ago

