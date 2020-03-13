Global  

Coronavirus screenings jam U.S. airports as travelers return from abroad

Denver Post Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Long lines and hourslong waits for required medical screenings greeted weary travelers returning to some U.S. airports amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
News video: Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe

Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe 00:28

 Airlines are capping airfare fees as Americans scramble to return to the U.S. after President Trump announced the travel ban from Europe amid coronavirus fears. American Airlines says travelers will pay no more than $900 to return to the U.S.

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home [Video]

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home

European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Coronavirus keeping travel agents busy as travelers cancel flights [Video]

Coronavirus keeping travel agents busy as travelers cancel flights

With the rising concerns surrounding coronavirus, travelers are canceling their trips left and right.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:10Published

Americans return to long waits for screenings at U.S. airports

As weary travellers returned to the U.S. amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions, they were greeted with packed, hourslong waits for required medical...
CTV News

Virus screenings jam US airports; ‘atrocious,’ a flyer says

Long lines and hourslong waits for required medical screenings greeted weary travelers returning to some U.S. airports amid coronavirus-related travel...
Seattle Times

