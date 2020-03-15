Global  

Fed cuts interest rates to near zero to fight coronavirus impact

CBS News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
"The Fed has to bring the big guns," one analyst said of the central bank's efforts to rescue a slowing U.S. economy.
News video: Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' 01:28

 With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero [Video]

Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

The financial news came at the same time the government was urging Americans not to horde food or exercise panic buying. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published

Fed Cuts Interest Rates to Near Zero to Combat Coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid...
Stocks poised for plunge Monday as Dow futures drop 1,000 points despite Fed rate cut to zero

Stocks were headed for a drop after the Fed surprised markets by cutting interest rates to zero to fight the coronavirus's impact on the economy.
USATODAY.com

