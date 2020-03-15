Global  

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero To Prop Up Economy During Coronavirus Pandemic

cbs4.com Sunday, 15 March 2020
The Federal Reserve took emergency action Sunday and slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero and announced it would purchase more Treasury securities to encourage lending to try to offset the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific'

Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific' 02:07

 U.S. President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve's decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was "good news" and "makes me very happy" as he congratulated the central bank for taking further action aimed at helping shore up the U.S. economy amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

