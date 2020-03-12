New York City Public Schools To Close

John Reynolds RT @DeeTwoCents: 1.1 M kids 75K teachers 114K homeless students 20% with special needs NYC Public schools are a city unto themselves. #Wok… 5 seconds ago [email protected] RT @nytimes: Breaking News: New York City will limit restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery in an effort to slow the coronavirus. The… 7 seconds ago Gloria Lee RT @nytimes: Breaking News: All public schools in New York City, Long Island and Westchester will shut down, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, after… 9 seconds ago Diane Shada RT @kylegriffin1: NEW YORK (AP) -- Governor: New York City to close schools to fight the coronavirus, shutting the nation's largest public… 56 seconds ago Kate RT @news_ntd: #NYC will close public schools starting this week, according to @NYGovCuomo and Mayor @BilldeBlasio, in the city’s most disru… 2 minutes ago