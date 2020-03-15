Global  

California, Ohio, Illinois close bars and restaurants in effort to slow coronavirus: 'The time for action is here'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Governors in three states have announced the mandated closure of bars and restaurants to stop people from congregating and spreading coronavirus.
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
News video: Ohio Governor Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close

Ohio Governor Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close 00:31

 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants to close for an indefinite amount of time in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

