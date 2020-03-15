Global  

Puerto Rico Imposes Curfew, Shuts Businesses Over Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
In one of the most serious U.S. crackdowns yet over Covid-19, the governor ordered most businesses on the island to shut down. Other U.S. cities were imposing control measures of their own.
