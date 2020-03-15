Global  

3/15: Anthony Fauci, Scott Gottlieb, Larry Kudlow, Brian Moynihan

CBS News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Today on "Face the Nation," as the president declares a national state of emergency over the coronavirus, a special look at the two areas Americans are most concerned about — the health and economic risks posed by the disease.
Fauci: Americans should prepare to hunker down as coronavirus spreads [Video]

Fauci: Americans should prepare to hunker down as coronavirus spreads

The head of infectious diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health strongly cautioned Americans against gathering in public places and to take the risk of contracting coronavirus seriously. This..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:57Published

