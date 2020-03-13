Global  

Andrew Gillum entering rehab, stepping back from politics following Miami hotel incident

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Former candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum, who was named in a police report Friday saying he was “inebriated” and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where investigators found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine, announced Sunday that he will enter rehab and step back from politics for the time being.
 Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim The former Mayor of Tallahassee released a statement after he was found inebriated in a Miami hotel with a man who was seemingly suffering from a drug overdose. Andrew Gillum, via 'Miami Herald' Andrew Gillum, via 'Miami...

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach early Friday morning.

Andrew Gillum was linked to a drug-related incident in Miami Beach.

Former Tallahassee Mayor, Democratic candidate for Florida Governor, and CNN contributor Andrew Gillum is going to rehab to seek treatment for alcohol abuse.
Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is entering rehabilitation for alcohol abuse following an incident in a Miami Beach...
