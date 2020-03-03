Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > The man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer just donated them

The man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer just donated them

Denver Post Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A Tennessee man who became a subject of national scorn after stockpiling 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer donated all of the supplies Sunday just as the Tennessee attorney general’s office began investigating him for price gouging.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stores Limiting Purchases Of Hand Sanitizer [Video]

Stores Limiting Purchases Of Hand Sanitizer

King Soopers is among retail stores that are limiting the number of bottles of hand sanitizer that people can order online during the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:19Published
How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer [Video]

How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

If you've been looking for hand sanitizer, you're not alone. Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in New York City, bottles have been flying off store shelves; CBS2's Nick Caloway shows you..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Tennessee brothers hoard nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, say they have nowhere to sell it

Two brothers from Tennessee who said they tried to capitalize on the coronavirus outbreak by buying nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer now claim they...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comJust Jared

TSA to allow larger hand sanitizer bottles in carry-on luggage

TSA to allow larger hand sanitizer bottles in carry-on luggageDespite the change in rules for hand sanitizer, the agency noted that all other liquids and gels must still be under the original 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters)...
Jerusalem Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mozeed23

Olabode RT @jacknicas: Update: Matt Colvin donated all 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer. He gave two-thirds to a local church, which will distrib… 10 seconds ago

information4U2

Lee Melnychuk RT @jacknicas: Read the rest of our update on Matt Colvin here: https://t.co/C4dw7QpkiR 35 seconds ago

ahCoffeeBeans

saboCats: the musical🏳️‍🌈 🇵🇸 RT @nnnooellle: Okay, good start. Now this, but with billionaires. https://t.co/LpkzO1IlfX 43 seconds ago

BusinessTimes

The Business Times RT @JamieLeeBT: The man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitiser just donated them https://t.co/QpjtIjHfoL 54 seconds ago

st_h_n_

Hiroshi Shibamoto RT @nytimes: A Tennessee man who stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer donated all of the supplies on Sunday. “It was never my intent… 58 seconds ago

iamverve

바네사 RT @aaron_doughty44: Same thing happened with Y2K. Instead of peanut butter and water bottles now it is hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Fo… 1 minute ago

circleclick

CircleClick | San Francisco SEO Agency "The Man With 17,700 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer Just Donated Them" by Jack Nicas via NYT https://t.co/pcid1Ue1Lv 2 minutes ago

MDhamka

HÀMMS' TNB RT @STcom: The US man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitiser just donated them https://t.co/pxuLy0GOBE 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.