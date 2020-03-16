Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > AP FACT CHECK: The Dems on pandemic, Social Security, more

AP FACT CHECK: The Dems on pandemic, Social Security, more

Denver Post Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sparred one-on-one Sunday in a Democratic debate held without a live audience in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. The growing crisis prompted some questionable statements from the presidential rivals, as did issues they argued about for months on once-crowded stages.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Dems and politics of the pandemic

President Donald Trump has been bullish on America's chances against the coronavirus pandemic
Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cj_disabledVet

01000110 01101001 01100111 01101000 01110100 AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Dems and politics of the pandemic https://t.co/oI9l0UW7XI 2 minutes ago

ThatRoofdiva

🆘🗽theRoofdiva 🗽🆘 AP FACT CHECK: The Dems on pandemic, Social Security, more (from @AP) https://t.co/lyXI1rysAe 32 minutes ago

KRIS6News

KRIS 6 News "He addressed the coronavirus crisis that is spreading germs and fear. But his words were as factually fraught as m… https://t.co/NVNZ4kA50t 56 minutes ago

ToddSStewart

Todd S. Stewart "AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Dems and Politics of the Pandemic" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/SUtCfJynGW 1 hour ago

NuriaKishy

Nuria Kishy AP FACT CHECK: The Dems on pandemic, Social Security, more https://t.co/g21Diki13W https://t.co/YG8L4uuKSp 2 hours ago

VigarooNews

Vigaroo News AP FACT CHECK: The Dems on pandemic, Social Security, more https://t.co/cqWsHJYOnh #denver #denverzoo #CO 2 hours ago

Action10News

KZTV Action 10 News Most broadly, Trump hailed American exceptionalism in health care and science — 'The virus will not have a chance a… https://t.co/uKHu44TVqt 2 hours ago

StephenStpwine1

Stephen Welch RT @KatieRaeJean1: @_dunkaccino_ @JoeBiden Hi Kate @ dunkaccino, Actually Joe wasn't lying. Bernie took some cheap shots, mischaracterized… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.