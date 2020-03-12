Global  

Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed, Parents Scrambling To Make Plans

CBS 2 Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Schools will move to a remote learning model until at least spring recess, with the possibility that could be extended for the remainder of the year.
 The rise in coronavirus patients and deaths has led Mayor Bill de Blasio to close schools until at least April 20. CBS2's Reena Roy has what you need to know.

NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]

NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus

NYC Public Schools to Close Due to Coronavirus Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the closure of some 1,800 schools on Sunday. Mayor Bill de Blasio, via 'The New York Times' 1.1 million kids..

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents

There are now 90 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County where public and private schools will soon close amid the COVID-19 responses. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Public Schools To Close For At Least 2 Weeks

The announcement brings Connecticut in line with many states that have ordered schools shut down due to the pandemic.
The University System of Georgia, Atlanta Public Schools close for two weeks due to coronavirus spread

The University System of Georgia sent an update to all presidents of the USG’s 26 institutions on Thursday directing schools to suspend instruction for two...
