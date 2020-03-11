Global  

Italy, France and Spain report more coronavirus deaths

CBS News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Italy, France and Spain, the three European countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus, have each recorded their highest single-day death count. The spike in Italy came despite a national lockdown. Imtiaz Tyab reports from London on how Europe is fighting to contain the spread.
News video: Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus 03:08

 All Spaniards will have to stay at home under the quarantine, which comes into force on Monday morning.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus haunts Europe, more than 1800 dead in Italy | Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus haunts Europe, more than 1800 dead in Italy | Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in the entire world soar past 1.7 lakh and more than 6000 dead. Europe reeling under most no. of deaths with Italy worst hit.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published
U.S. and European cities shut down due to virus [Video]

U.S. and European cities shut down due to virus

Cities across the United States and Europe and now being shut down in response to the global coronavirus outbreak. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

France reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, tally now at 48

French health authorities reported 15 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, taking the country's death toll from the outbreak to 48, as the number of reported...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndiaTimes

Italy's coronavirus deaths surge as Lombardy seeks tougher curbs

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 250 in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily increase ever recorded by any country, as the worst-affected...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com

