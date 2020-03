The Federal Reserve is taking sweeping action to try and protect the economy from the coronavirus . Chairman Jerome Powell announced that interest rates will be drastically cut in one of the Federal Reserve's biggest moves since the 2008 financial crisis. Weijia Jiang reports from the White House on what led to this decision.



