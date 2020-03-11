Global  

Stock trading halted as Fed fails to stop the bleeding

CBS News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Dow falls 10% as markets lurch despite the U.S. central bank's emergency interest-rate cut on Sunday.
Coronavirus: Vlogger in major Chinese city explains what life is really like for ordinary people [Video]

Coronavirus: Vlogger in major Chinese city explains what life is really like for ordinary people

A vlogger from a major Chinese city has documented and explained what is really going on in the country for ordinary citizens. Footage from March 15 shows the filmer walking around explaining daily..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 10:39Published
Stock Market and Coronavirus [Video]

Stock Market and Coronavirus

Monday morning’s stock market start hiccuped almost immediately with such a rapid fall automatic halts to trading were triggered in the first few minutes. After the pause the market seemed to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:56Published

S&P 500 down nearly 11% as U.S. stock trading reopens after trading halt


MarketWatch Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS 2SeekingAlpha

iSignthis lodges injunction to prevent release of ASX report

ISignthis has filed for an injunction preventing the ASX from publishing the findings from investigation of the controversial tech stock which has been suspended...
The Age

