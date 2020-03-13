Surgeon General on U.S. hospitals' preparedness for more coronavirus cases
Monday, 16 March 2020 () As coronavirus spreads in the United States, there are concerns about whether hospitals have enough supplies to treat people who get sick. Dr. Jerome Adams, The U.S. Surgeon General and member of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the country's stockpile and what the country needs to do to slow the spread of the virus.
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Saturday urged a widespread halt of hospital elective procedures.
The warning from the nation's top doctor comes amid mounting concern over hospitals' inability to deal with coronavirus cases.
Adams warned that every elective surgery could spread coronavirus...
A seemingly endless parade of journalists and media figures blasted Trump Surgeon General Jerome Adams for demanding "No more criticism" of the government's... Mediaite Also reported by •HNGN •bizjournals •Newsy •Newsmax
Philadelphia-area hospitals are placing expanded restrictions on patient visitation as cases of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus continue to mount. Main Line... bizjournals Also reported by •CBS News •HNGN •Newsmax •Mediaite •The Merkle
Tweets about this
PulpNews Crime Surgeon General on U.S. hospitals' preparedness for more coronavirus cases - Mar 16 @ 1:13 PM ET https://t.co/lBfNnA4otW 42 minutes ago