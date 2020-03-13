Surgeon General on U.S. hospitals' preparedness for more coronavirus cases

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

As coronavirus spreads in the United States, there are concerns about whether hospitals have enough supplies to treat people who get sick. Dr. Jerome Adams, The U.S. Surgeon General and member of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the country's stockpile and what the country needs to do to slow the spread of the virus. 👓 View full article

