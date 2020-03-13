Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Surgeon General on U.S. hospitals' preparedness for more coronavirus cases

Surgeon General on U.S. hospitals' preparedness for more coronavirus cases

CBS News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
As coronavirus spreads in the United States, there are concerns about whether hospitals have enough supplies to treat people who get sick. Dr. Jerome Adams, The U.S. Surgeon General and member of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the country's stockpile and what the country needs to do to slow the spread of the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Surgeon General advises hospitals to cancel elective surgeries

Surgeon General advises hospitals to cancel elective surgeries 00:37

 US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Saturday urged a widespread halt of hospital elective procedures. The warning from the nation's top doctor comes amid mounting concern over hospitals' inability to deal with coronavirus cases. Adams warned that every elective surgery could spread coronavirus...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test' [Video]

WHO Director General Wants World To 'Test, Test, Test'

The World Health Organization asked the world's governments to ramp up their testing programmes to slow the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, the WHO's General Director said that without..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Disinfectant sprayed around Georgian parliament to prevent spread of coronavirus [Video]

Disinfectant sprayed around Georgian parliament to prevent spread of coronavirus

Disinfectant has been sprayed around the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Georgia has 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus. This footage was filmed on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Surgeon General Gets RIPPED for Telling Reporters ‘No More Criticism’ of Coronavirus Response

A seemingly endless parade of journalists and media figures blasted Trump Surgeon General Jerome Adams for demanding "No more criticism" of the government's...
Mediaite Also reported by •HNGNbizjournalsNewsyNewsmax

Area hospitals expand visitor restrictions as coronavirus cases mount

Philadelphia-area hospitals are placing expanded restrictions on patient visitation as cases of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus continue to mount. Main Line...
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS NewsHNGNNewsmaxMediaiteThe Merkle

Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Surgeon General on U.S. hospitals' preparedness for more coronavirus cases - Mar 16 @ 1:13 PM ET https://t.co/lBfNnA4otW 42 minutes ago

PetrusMax4

Pete Ross RT @natsallnews: NY Gov Cuomo made a critical request from the federal govt to President @realDonaldTrump & @VP to use the Army Corps of En… 2 hours ago

natsallnews

@natsnews NY Gov Cuomo made a critical request from the federal govt to President @realDonaldTrump & @VP to use the Army Corp… https://t.co/rgokK3urOS 2 hours ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Surgeon #General on U.S. #Hospitals' #Preparedness for more #Coronavirus #Cases https://t.co/cJqz2hnugg https://t.co/zB3HqutpGj 4 hours ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Surgeon General on U.S. hospitals' preparedness for more coronavirus cases https://t.co/Zb28V3EAzP https://t.co/KarrTvYii9 4 hours ago

MamaD67801293

MamaD He’s following the lead as U.S hospitals have already begun doing so. Its part of disaster preparedness https://t.co/2mSo1JPaZs 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.