Americans help each other as coronavirus spreads

Health Experts Urge People To Practice Social DistancingU.S. health experts are warning coronavirus numbers will go up, but are calling on Americans to keep their distance from each other. CBS News' Nikole Killion has more details from The White House.
Fauci: Americans should prepare to hunker down as coronavirus spreadsThe head of infectious diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health strongly cautioned Americans against gathering in public places and to take the risk of contracting coronavirus seriously. This..