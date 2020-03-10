Global  

What did the Federal Reserve do Sunday and why?

Denver Post Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Brandishing an array of financial weapons, the Federal Reserve announced extraordinary action Sunday to try to blunt the heavy damage the coronavirus outbreak has begun to inflict on the U.S. economy.
News video: US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates

US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates 00:19

 In an emergency meeting, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near 0% in a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related news from verified sources

Federal Reserve statement - lowering federal funds rate to 0 to .25%

The Federal Reserve issued coordinated actions to combat the economic impacts of the coronavirus Sunday night, including cutting its key lending rate to zero.
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldRTTNewsMotley FoolBelfast Telegraph

Trump slams 'pathetic, slow moving' Federal Reserve as the coronavirus hits the US economy

Trump slams 'pathetic, slow moving' Federal Reserve as the coronavirus hits the US economy· *President Donald Trump lashed out at the Federal Reserve on Tuesday and demanded the independent central bank lower rates.* · *The call came as the...
Business Insider Also reported by •TechCrunchNewsmaxWorldNewsBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.com

