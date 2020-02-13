Global  

Trump adviser Navarro preparing executive order to reduce U.S. dependency on foreign medicines: CNBC

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday he was preparing to bring an executive order to President Donald Trump that would help relocate medical supply chains from overseas to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak.
