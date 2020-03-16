New Jerseyans should not leave their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., as Gov. Phil Murphy announced an extraordinary action of recommending a statewide curfew.

You Might Like

Tweets about this GisselleGarcia 👑 RT @MyCentralJersey: NJ sets statewide curfew of 8 p.m. and casinos, restaurants to close until further notice https://t.co/JtLPJ0sES2 2 minutes ago Lauren Hoffman RT @WJRZFM: ***BREAKING*** Governor Phil Murphy has set a statewide curfew as residents are now being asked to stay home between the hours… 3 minutes ago the painter flynn RT @obtownnj: Governor Murphy sets statewide curfew. https://t.co/1VKAyadPRY 5 minutes ago 1450 WCTC New Jersey residents are now being asked to not leave their home between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m with new statewide… https://t.co/aNkKWNC9Pr 14 minutes ago Blooms 🇬🇧🇺🇸 RT @Fah_Lo_Me: Gov Murphy sets statewide curfew of 8pm to 5am in NJ All casinos, restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms must shut down… 18 minutes ago 100.1 WJRZ ***BREAKING*** Governor Phil Murphy has set a statewide curfew as residents are now being asked to stay home betwee… https://t.co/K15Ltgcw60 45 minutes ago Byron Chen RT @delawareonline: New Jerseyans should not leave their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., as Gov. Phil Murphy announced an extraordinary action… 1 hour ago