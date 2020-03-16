Global  

NJ sets statewide curfew of 8 p.m. and casinos, restaurants to close until further notice

Delawareonline Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
New Jerseyans should not leave their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., as Gov. Phil Murphy announced an extraordinary action of recommending a statewide curfew.
 
