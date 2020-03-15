Global  

Trader: Fed rate cut a good move amidst turmoil

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Stocks lost 8% in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak. (March 16)
 
