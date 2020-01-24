Global  

New York Giants Use Franchise Tag On Leonard Williams

CBS 2 Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Leonard Williams is staying with the Giants after the team used their franchise tag on the defensive lineman.
NY Giants Bid Farewell To Eli Manning [Video]

NY Giants Bid Farewell To Eli Manning

Later this morning, the New York Football Giants will close what has arguably been the franchise's greatest chapter - the 16-year career of quarterback Eli Manning. CBS2's Chris Wragge looks back on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:45Published

Giants will place franchise tag on Leonard Williams, source says

The Giants needed to tag the defensive lineman to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.
Newsday

Giants have used the franchise tag sparingly in their history

Only one player has ever actually signed his tender and played under the franchise tag for the Giants.
Newsday

