Department Of Correction Staffer With COVID-19 Dies Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The staffer also appears to be the first New York City employee with the disease to die. [ more › ] The staffer also appears to be the first New York City employee with the disease to die. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ↻հҽƒ βҽ× RT @Gothamist: Department Of Correction Staffer With COVID-19 Dies https://t.co/cbC20QAQCz 13 minutes ago Jamie Uhrig RT @himmoderator: "It's not clear if the worker had underlying medical conditions, or what "limited contact with people in custody" means.… 24 minutes ago Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Department Of Correction Staffer With COVID-19 Dies https://t.co/l02BLaBA1M https://t.co/pjHM8W9ccL #NYC 53 minutes ago Jamie Uhrig "It's not clear if the worker had underlying medical conditions, or what "limited contact with people in custody" m… https://t.co/L3Zj3peXPY 54 minutes ago