Denver critically short of protective gear for first responders as coronavirus spreads, Hancock says

Denver Post Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Without additional stores of personal protective equipment, Denver’s efforts to quell the spread of the new coronavirus will come to a “screeching halt,” Mayor Michael Hancock said Monday.
 The Ohio Nurses Association is urging hospitals across the state to improve communication between nurses and hospitals ranging from protocols to protective nurses amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

