Ohio governor calls for delay in primary over coronavirus concerns

CBS News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Ohio is currently slated to vote Tuesday. Governor Mike DeWine plans to file lawsuit to delay voting until June 2. DeWine said Ohio would be contradicting CDC guidelines by bring people to the polls.
News video: Ohio bars, restaurants respond after being ordered to close amid growing coronavirus concerns

Ohio bars, restaurants respond after being ordered to close amid growing coronavirus concerns 03:04

 On Sunday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an unprecedented order to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio—effective 9 p.m. Sunday, all bars and restaurants have been ordered to close their doors to face-to-face customers.

Gov. DeWine announces plan to delay primary election day in Ohio [Video]

Gov. DeWine announces plan to delay primary election day in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said that he is filing a lawsuit to delay Ohio's primary election day to June 2 amid coronavirus concerns.

DeWine calls for restaurants to stop dining-in [Video]

DeWine calls for restaurants to stop dining-in

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has called on restaurants to close their dining rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio Officials Trying To Postpone Tuesday's Primary Over Coronavirus Concerns

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose have just announced that they are trying to postpone in-person voting in tomorrow's scheduled...
NPR

Coronavirus prompts Ohio to seek delay of Tuesday's Democratic primary vote

Ohio will seek to postpone its Tuesday presidential nominating contest, the governor said on Monday, making it the first of four states due to hold Democratic...
Reuters Also reported by •NPR

