Snowstorm to hamper travel to northern Arizona this week Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

The latest weather forecast estimates between 4 and 10-plus inches of mountain snow in northern Arizona and rain in the Phoenix area.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Maria de los angeles RT @azcentral: Snowstorm to hamper travel to northern Arizona this week https://t.co/HogRezF7dv 12 hours ago wtfiscrackin Snowstorm to hamper travel to northern Arizona this week https://t.co/QyOykeFnRv https://t.co/0fCVu63FxX 14 hours ago azcentral Snowstorm to hamper travel to northern Arizona this week https://t.co/HogRezF7dv 14 hours ago