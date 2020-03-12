April ACT test rescheduled over coronavirus concerns

The decision was announced Monday to reschedule the April ACT to June. Students registered will receive more information in the next few days.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Missouri expects more coronavirus test kits by April 1



Missouri officials said more coronavirus test kits are on the way, but it could be April 1 before they're available. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:09 Published 7 minutes ago Coachella Postponed To October Over Coronavirus Concerns



Coachella has been postponed for six months until October over concerns of the coronavirus. According to Reuters, the music festival brings half a million fans to an open-air sit in Indio, east of Los.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this