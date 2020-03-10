2020 Met Gala postponed indefinitely

Celebrity Designer and Project Runway host Brandon Maxwell explains everything it took to create iconic red carpet dresses for Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, and Karlie Kloss. Maxwell shares the details of..
Following the Center for Disease Control's recommendation to suspend all gatherings of more than 50 people, Vogue bosses and museum officials announce the... AceShowbiz Also reported by •Billboard.com •Just Jared •E! Online
NEW YORK (AP) — One of fashion's biggest nights, the Met Gala, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, host Anna Wintour said Monday on Vogue's... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Billboard.com •E! Online
You Might Like
Tweets about this
A Ç Ø Š T Ā RT @PopBase: Vogue has announced that the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely due to Corona Virus. https://t.co/eUkj54MPX5 19 seconds ago