Much of San Francisco Bay Area under ‘shelter-in-place’ order due to coronavirus

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Residents in six San Francisco Bay Area counties will be confined to their home for the next three weeks under a new shelter-in-place order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Raw Video: Oakland Mayor, Police Chief Answer Questions On Shelter-In-Place [Video]

Raw Video: Oakland Mayor, Police Chief Answer Questions On Shelter-In-Place

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Acting Pollice Chief Darren Allison answer questions on sheltering in place and social distancing, including from a resident facing eviction. (3/16/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:53Published
Parents struggle to find childcare amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Parents struggle to find childcare amid coronavirus outbreak

The ongoing list of closures in the Tampa Bay area is getting longer. Now, it’s leaving parents struggling to find childcare, and unsure of how they will feed their children who would typically be..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:52Published

The San Francisco Bay Area's 28,200 homeless are left in limbo as officials order residents to stay indoors for 3 weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus

The San Francisco Bay Area's 28,200 homeless are left in limbo as officials order residents to stay indoors for 3 weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus· The San Francisco Bay Area will be directed to "shelter in place" at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday until April 7 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus...
Business Insider

Coronavirus: People ordered to 'shelter at home' in San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco officials are putting the city into an effective lockdown for three weeks as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent

