Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania distillery owner who grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer has decided to do something about it: He’s temporarily converting his operation into a production line for the suddenly hard-to-find, gooey, alcohol-based disinfectant. Eight Oaks Farm Distillery filled its first 20 bottles on […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Chaos at supermarket in Manila as locals panic buy hand sanitizer

Coronavirus: Chaos at supermarket in Manila as locals panic buy hand sanitizer 03:28

 Footage shows the chaotic scenes at a supermarket in Manila, the Philippines, as dozens of residents stocked up on hand sanitizer and distilled alcohol.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hand Sanitizer May Be Convenient, but It Isn't Best [Video]

Hand Sanitizer May Be Convenient, but It Isn't Best

Research shows that hand sanitizers aren’t as effective as washing your hands with soap and water. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published
Make Sure You Buy This Type of Soap and Hand Sanitizer to Kill COVID-19 [Video]

Make Sure You Buy This Type of Soap and Hand Sanitizer to Kill COVID-19

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the type of soap and hand sanitizer to kill COVID-19.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania distillery owner who grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer has decided to do...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comCBS NewsThe Verge

Contrary to False Posts, Sanitizer Helpful Against Coronavirus

Contrary to False Posts, Sanitizer Helpful Against CoronavirusScreenshots circulating on Facebook falsely claim that hand sanitizer will "do nothing for the coronavirus." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
FactCheck.org


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.