Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > REPORT: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Restrain Alleged Intruder At Los Angeles Home

REPORT: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Restrain Alleged Intruder At Los Angeles Home

Daily Caller Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The alleged intruder was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lawrence's Home Intruder Arrested for Misdemeanour Trespassing

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress was reportedly at home on March 15 night when a 23-year-old woman entered her Los Angeles property via the front door.
AceShowbiz

Intruder Enters Jennifer Lawrence's House, She Was Home at Time of Break In

An intruder walked right through the front door of Jennifer Lawrence Los Angeles area home after she found the door unlocked! Even scarier, the 29-year-old Oscar...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.