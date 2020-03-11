Global  

President Trump warns coronavirus crisis could last until August, cause a recession

CBS News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
President Trump said Monday the next 15 days will be critical in the fight against coronavirus, and urged Americans to avoid groups of 10 or more people. Mr. Trump also warned the crisis could last until August and cause a recession. Ben Tracy reports from the White House.
