Ohio Moves to Postpone Primary Over Coronavirus Concerns

NYTimes.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The other three states scheduled to vote on Tuesday said they were pressing ahead, even as Ohio and Kentucky moved to postpone their primaries, joining Georgia and Louisiana in doing so.
News video: Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed

Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed 01:48

 Ohio's presidential primary will go on in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic but poll workers are still needed.

Customer Leaves $2,500 Tip As Bar Closes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Customer Leaves $2,500 Tip As Bar Closes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A customer in an Ohio sports bar reportedly left a $2,500 tip on Sunday not long after the state’s coronavirus-related mandatory closure of all bars and restaurants was announced.

Parents preparing for extended school closure due to coronavirus concerns [Video]

Parents preparing for extended school closure due to coronavirus concerns

When the bell rang Monday afternoon at schools across Ohio, it signaled that schools are out for at least three weeks.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ohio seeks to delay Tuesday's primary voting, others proceed amid coronavirus

Ohio will seek to postpone its presidential primary while Florida, Arizona and Illinois move ahead with voting on Tuesday amid growing concerns about the...
Ohio governor calls for delay in primary over coronavirus concerns

Ohio is currently slated to vote Tuesday. Governor Mike DeWine plans to file lawsuit to delay voting until June 2. DeWine said Ohio would be contradicting CDC...
Tweets about this

SedgeNew

NewSedgePoint Ohio Moves to Postpone Primary Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/p1Mho9ALz8 https://t.co/p3hP16tlKN 17 minutes ago

MikeMikerosenw

Mike Rosen Ohio Moves to Postpone Primary Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/LhEHh9NrtG https://t.co/7MsCVHijDA 17 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @nytimes: Ohio Moves to Postpone Primary Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/0wnFkeq283 https://t.co/GfAcfhKut6 31 minutes ago

1Progressivism

The Progressive Ohio governor moves to postpone primary amid calls for widespread shutdown https://t.co/AxOtvLiP7a by @aidachavez, @akela_lacy, @ryangrim 35 minutes ago

ikerot

Sam RT @ABCPolitics: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio recommends that in-person voting for the state's presidential preference primary, originally… 38 minutes ago

leaderless_one

Guillotine Time 🌹 Ohio Gov. Moves to Postpone Primary Amid Calls for Widespread Shutdown https://t.co/KsxCtUTDQV 38 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @ThisWeekABC: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio recommends that in-person voting for the state's presidential preference primary, originally… 46 minutes ago

LeslieMarshall

Leslie Marshall RT @ABC: Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio recommended that in-person voting for the state's presidential preference primary, originally slated for… 49 minutes ago

