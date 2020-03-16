Global  

Craig man agrees to pay $500,000 to feds for sparking Dead Dog Fire in June 2017

Denver Post Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A Craig man who started a wildfire in 2017, known as the Dead Dog Fire, and the Grange Insurance Association have paid $500,000 to the United States government to resolve liability for a fire that burned more than 17,000 acres on federal land north of Rangely.
News video: Man Who Started Dead Dog Wildfire In 2017 Pays $500k

Man Who Started Dead Dog Wildfire In 2017 Pays $500k 00:30

 The man responsible for the Dead Dog Wildfire that happened is 2017 has paid $500k for starting that fire.

