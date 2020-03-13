Denver airport braces for potential coronavirus travel restrictions as passenger traffic drops

Global  

Denver Post Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
As President Donald Trump urged Americans Monday to "avoid discretionary travel" to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Denver International Airport confirmed that it's preparing for the potential of new restrictions that might crimp or halt domestic flights.
