Bay Area Institutes Significant Coronavirus Restrictions

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties



To slow the spread of coronavirus, residents in six Bay Area countries have been told to shelter in place and only businesses deemed essential are open under a new shelter-in-place order that took.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:13 Published 3 hours ago Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns



The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:20 Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources San Francisco and Bay Area will shelter in place to slow coronavirus spread Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Public health officials will be placing six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area — about 6.7 million people —...

The Verge 22 hours ago



Alarm bells ring for Bay Area economy as coronavirus looms "In the Bay Area, the tide comes in higher, so you have more people swimming naked as they’re leasing space and hiring a lot of employees," a Wells Fargo...

bizjournals 6 days ago





Tweets about this