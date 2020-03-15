Global  

Delaware bar owners explain why they stayed open during St. Patrick's Day weekend

Delawareonline Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Outdoor lines at bars in Dewey Beach and Newark vexed neighbors. But proprietors said the queues existed because inside crowd sizes were small.
 
Recent related videos from verified sources

New York streets and stores deserted ahead of curfew [Video]

New York streets and stores deserted ahead of curfew

Authorities in New York have ordered a city-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The curfew was put into action on March 16 at 8 p.m. meaning movie theatres, small theatres,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:52Published
Business Owners Worry About Impact Of Restaurant, Bar Closure [Video]

Business Owners Worry About Impact Of Restaurant, Bar Closure

Gov. Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars in Illinois will be closed starting Monday night amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:56Published

