Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York Giants Sign Corner James Bradberry To Three-Year Deal

New York Giants Sign Corner James Bradberry To Three-Year Deal

CBS 2 Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Giants bolstered their secondary Monday by signing the 26-year-old former Panthers corner.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NY Giants Bid Farewell To Eli Manning [Video]

NY Giants Bid Farewell To Eli Manning

Later this morning, the New York Football Giants will close what has arguably been the franchise's greatest chapter - the 16-year career of quarterback Eli Manning. CBS2's Chris Wragge looks back on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:45Published
Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire [Video]

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire. The 39-year-old two-time Super Bowl MVP will officially make the announcement on Friday. He steps away from the NFL after 16 seasons and two championships with..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Report: New York Giants Sign Corner James Bradberry To Three-Year Deal

The Giants bolstered their secondary Monday by signing the 26-year-old former Panthers corner.
CBS 2

Source: Giants, CB Bradberry agree to $45M deal

The Giants and former Panthers corner James Bradberry agreed on a 3-year, $45 million deal with $32 million guaranteed.
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen #Giants #NFL Report: New York Giants Sign Corner James Bradberry To Three-Year Deal https://t.co/P6vbNpBUAV https://t.co/Y98htLgWVa 1 hour ago

richarddoctor21

Richard Doctor RT @1013TheGame: The New York Giants have struck big in free agency, signing top CB James Bradberry to a three-year deal worth $45 million.… 8 hours ago

1013TheGame

101.3 The Game The New York Giants have struck big in free agency, signing top CB James Bradberry to a three-year deal worth $45 m… https://t.co/cJhsrRgIYA 15 hours ago

MitchMilani

Mitch Milani New York #Giants Sign James Bradberry Reaction My thoughts on Bradberry to the GMEN - Giants get their number 1 m… https://t.co/BtuuPHT6LZ 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.