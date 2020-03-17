Global  

Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots

CBS 2 Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
After 20 years with the organization, the quarterback posted a tweet on Tuesday, saying his farewell and his thanks to Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and the entire Patriots organization.
News video: What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady?

What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady? 11:06

 Tom Brady announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. Levan Reid talks about the next moves for both the team, and the quarterback.

What Team Is Next Stop For Tom Brady? [Video]

What Team Is Next Stop For Tom Brady?

Christian Fauria weighs in on what teams could be in the market for Tom Brady, after the quarterback announced he is leaving the Patriots.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:17Published
BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots [Video]

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots

Without saying where he will go, Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (Cover photo: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways

Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted waysNick Wright explains why we shouldn't be surprised Tom Brady won't be back with the New England Patriots.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tom Brady Says Goodbye to New England Patriots, Could Sign with These 2 Teams

Tom Brady is officially leaving the New England Patriots, and he just announced the news in a letter to fans. His letter was an official goodbye to Pats Nation,...
Just Jared Also reported by •SOHHtalkSPORTFOX SportsUSATODAY.comBBC SportDaily StarReutersMediaiteBBC NewsTMZ.com

C_Fuschillo

Caleb Fuschillo RT @ShooterMcGavin_: *Brady announces he’s leaving New England* Patriots fans: https://t.co/EScgEkyGev 6 seconds ago

HerreyAlex

Alex Herrey Tom Brady announces he is leaving New England Patriots via FOX NEWS https://t.co/5WGjITioh2 6 seconds ago

darby_zero

Darby Zero tom brady leaving the new england patriots is the first non-coronavirus related fox news notification i’ve gotten i… https://t.co/onLQQjadOg 7 seconds ago

chukaRafel

病明丘卡 RT @goal: Tom Brady has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots 👋 Imagine if Lionel Messi left Barcelona... Where would he go? h… 15 seconds ago

meridianstar

Meridian Star Tom Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots’ championship dynasty over the past two decades, appears poi… https://t.co/VdfXRWzXj0 16 seconds ago

the12thman76

seahawkfan76 RT @DailyCaller: BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving The New England Patriots. Here's What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/VOr3UmgjOR 20 seconds ago

mimicatdog

mimicatdog RT @NBCNews: In statement, Tom Brady indicates that he is leaving the Patriots: "I don't know what my football future holds." https://t.co/… 33 seconds ago

JosephMueller68

Joseph Mueller 🏳️‍🌈 When Dunkin Donuts closes early and Tom Brady announces he's leaving the Patriots,***gets real in New England. 39 seconds ago

