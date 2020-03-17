Global  

Trump criticized for calling coronavirus a "Chinese virus"

CBS News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Trump criticized for calling coronavirus a Chinese virusDespite calls to avoid racial labeling, Mr. Trump referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus" in a tweet.
News video: Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet

Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet 01:42

 President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as “the “Chinese Virus” even as the World Health Organization advised against naming a virus for a place.

