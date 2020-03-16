Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Amazon prioritizing household essentials and medical goods in coronavirus response

Amazon prioritizing household essentials and medical goods in coronavirus response

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The world’s biggest online retailer said it its aim is to keep warehouses stocked with the items people are buying now — toilet paper, bleach and sanitizing wipes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Breaking News: Amazon Cancels All Non-Essential Inbound Shipments [Video]

Breaking News: Amazon Cancels All Non-Essential Inbound Shipments

Amazon has informed sellers and vendors that it will not accept inbound shipments of non-essential items to its warehouses until April 5. The company hopes the decision will help it to make room for..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:29Published
Amazon Is Running Out of Basic Household Goods [Video]

Amazon Is Running Out of Basic Household Goods

Online retailer Amazon.com is struggling to keep basic household goods in stock as demand surges to never-before-seen levels amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Amazon warehouses receive only vital supplies in U.S., Europe amid coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc will only receive vital supplies at its U.S. and UK and other European warehouses until April 5, its latest move to free up inventory space for...
Reuters

Exclusive: Amazon to receive only vital supplies at U.S., UK warehouses amid coronavirus outbreak

Amazon.com Inc will only receive vital supplies at its U.S. and UK warehouses until April 5, its latest move to free up inventory space for medical and household...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrianDuganNFL

WhoDey & The Blowfish RT @GillianTan: Amazon is prioritizing household staples & medical supplies $AMZN https://t.co/6Flv3EzyV9 3 minutes ago

finneyeric

Eric Finney 🇺🇸 🌺🏄🤙🇦🇺 RT @mattmday: Amazon is prioritizing restocking household staples and medical supplies as it tries to cope with with the coronavirus-induce… 23 minutes ago

KOBITV

KOBI-TV NBC5 News Amazon is telling third-party merchants its temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other… https://t.co/RSASd4an28 1 hour ago

SunflowerJun

Emotionally 💙❤💚💛💜 Compromised RT @business: NEW: Amazon is prioritizing the stocking and shipping of household staples and medical supplies at its fulfillment centers as… 2 hours ago

rajeshlalwani

Rajesh Lalwani RT @Schmetail: AMAZON PRIORITIZING ESSENTIALS, HIRING 100K Amazon is suspending its sellers from shipping non-essential goods until April 5… 2 hours ago

judyshapiro

judy shapiro HUGE & a hugely scary financial tipping point from @amazon to push us into recession ...."We are temporarily priori… https://t.co/exAhbE2M71 2 hours ago

susanemorrissey

Susan Morrissey RT @aromoslawski: Prioritizing the essentials: @amazon “prioritizing goods in baby, health and household, beauty and personal care, grocer… 2 hours ago

Doucas_C

Constantinos Doucas Amazon is prioritizing the stocking and shipping of household staples and medical supplies at its fulfillment cente… https://t.co/Yx8k8QtcKs 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.