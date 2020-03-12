‘I Do Worry’: U.S. Gun Sales Surge As Coronavirus Fears Spread

Global  

Americans are not just lining up to buy toilet paper over coronavirus concerns. They're also flocking to stores to buy guns and ammunition.
Recent related news from verified sources

Gun and ammo sales spike on coronavirus fears

Sales are up 400% at America's largest gun shop. "There is a huge fear of the unknown," store owner said.
CBS News

Coronavirus drives gun sales in San Gabriel Valley area among Asian Americans who fear being attacked

Gun sales in the San Gabriel Valley, a region east of Los Angeles, have soared in recent weeks among Asian Americans who fear being attacked over the outbreak of...
FOXNews.com

